Casey, Hayes win SWAC Awards

Bulldogs duo win SWAC Offensive, Defensive Player of the Week awards
Alabama A&M Quarterback Quincy Casey and Defensive End Zareon Hayes won SWAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards respectively.
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Quarterback Quincy Casey and Alabama A&M Defensive end Zareon Hayes were named SWAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the week respectively the SWAC league office announced.

Casey Completed 81% of his passes and threw for 328 yards to go along with three touchdowns in front of a national television audience on Thursday Night in a win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

“I knew Quincy (Casey) could do that,” Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor said. “He played like that against Valley (Mississippi Valley). he played like that against us when he was at Jackson (State), that’s the reason he’s here. That’s what he can do when he’s on his game. And you hear me talk about it every week.”

Casey is expected to start Saturday against Tuskegee Saturday (2:30 PM).

“We don’t want flashes of greatness, we want consistency,” Maynor added. “When he’s consistently good, he’s a great player, that’s what happens when your consistently good, you are a great player. And if he continues to do that, play one play at a time, take what the defense gives you. Those are the types of numbers Quincy Casey can put up, he put those same numbers up against us.”

Hayes finished with a team-high 12 tackles and a game-high 2.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss (-22 yards), one quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble.

