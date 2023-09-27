Casey, Hayes win SWAC Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Quarterback Quincy Casey and Alabama A&M Defensive end Zareon Hayes were named SWAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the week respectively the SWAC league office announced.

Casey Completed 81% of his passes and threw for 328 yards to go along with three touchdowns in front of a national television audience on Thursday Night in a win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

“I knew Quincy (Casey) could do that,” Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor said. “He played like that against Valley (Mississippi Valley). he played like that against us when he was at Jackson (State), that’s the reason he’s here. That’s what he can do when he’s on his game. And you hear me talk about it every week.”

Casey is expected to start Saturday against Tuskegee Saturday (2:30 PM).

“We don’t want flashes of greatness, we want consistency,” Maynor added. “When he’s consistently good, he’s a great player, that’s what happens when your consistently good, you are a great player. And if he continues to do that, play one play at a time, take what the defense gives you. Those are the types of numbers Quincy Casey can put up, he put those same numbers up against us.”

Hayes finished with a team-high 12 tackles and a game-high 2.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss (-22 yards), one quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble.

