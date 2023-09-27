Athens residents challenge city council to address changes to neighborhood

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents on in the strain road community in Athens gathered with city leaders, representative Danny Crawford, ADEM, and civil rights lawyers to address their concerns Tuesday night.

“We don’t have to ask them to do it, they should just do it,” one resident said. “They should do what they’re supposed to do. We vote them in to take care of us.”

Sharon Wilson and dozens of others said their entire neighborhood constantly deals with flooding, causing their septic tanks to pile up. She said they’ve taken these claims to the city council several times.

“We are being neglected,” she said. “It’s been many years now. They listen to what we have to say, but nothing has been done to help.”

Many believe their historic neighborhood is being forgotten while the city continues to boom.

“We are one of the oldest communities in Limestone County, yet we are still being neglected while all these communities are being built all around us,” one resident said.

This grabbed the attention of three Athens city council members, as well as ADEM environmental engineer Eric Reidy. Reidy said the concerns are valid, and can actually be addressed. According to him, the city can file a report to the state to receive funding for projects, like repairing septic issues.

“I hope the city will step in and do the paperwork so we can get some money to fix this,” Wilson said.

Councilman Harold Wales promised the room that he would vote in favor of seeking money from the state.

