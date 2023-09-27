AAA Alabama offering free VIN etching service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA Alabama is offering a free one-day VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) etching service at each of its branches throughout the month of October as an initiative of Car Care Month.

The VIN etching service will be available to anyone, including members and non-members alike, with no strings attached.

VIN etching is the process of stenciling the number permanently onto all the windows of a vehicle. AAA says law enforcement encourages VIN etching, as it has been proven to deter vehicle theft by as much as 65%.

“Having your vehicle VIN etched is a smart move,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson. “It could very well prevent your car from being stolen, plus it saves you money on your insurance premiums, in most cases. Call your local AAA office today to schedule your appointment for this free public service.”

Below is the 2023 Alabama VIN etching schedule:

October 3: Tuscaloosa

October 5: Birmingham HQ

October 10: Oxford

October 11: Bessemer

October 12: Fultondale

October 17: Decatur

October 18: Huntsville

October 19: Montgomery

October 24: Dothan

October 26: Mobile

Appointments are required to take advantage of the service. Contact your local AAA office to schedule.

