HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Located on Court Street in downtown Florence, Yumm Thai: Sushi and Beyond is the Shoals’ most authentic Thai restaurant.

From unique sushi to flavorful Thai, YUMM is home to some of the most amazing dishes you can try in Florence. Their dishes are beautifully and artistically prepared, because to Yumm, food is more than subsistence, it’s edible art.

Wok-fired shrimp, coconut milk grits, panang gravy, tomato, asparagus and onion (YUMM Thai Sushi and Beyond on Facebook)

“It’s a unique space that people from this area don’t experience anywhere else,” said Yumm’s Food and Beverage Manager Andrew Kimbrell. “We’re proud of what we put out. We bring unique, fun, and diverse cuisine to this area.”

Miso glazed tuna (YUMM Thai Sushi and Beyond on Facebook)

Owner, Paul Visuthisosol was born in Thailand. At Yumm he and Chef Mark Jaquette are making authentic Thai food with Asian fusion.

“People might think that Thai food is only spicy, but actually, you can have all the flavors,” said Paul.

At Yumm, their menu includes dishes that range in levels of spiciness. So, for those of you out there who prefer a milder spice level, Yumm has something for you too.

Pan seared Thai pork sausage, jasmine rice tossed in curry aioli sauce, topped with summer cucumber salad (YUMM Thai Sushi and Beyond on Facebook)

Andrew says that from the moment customers walk in the door until they finish their meal and leave, they are blown away. Yumm is more than just a place to grab a meal or a drink, it is an atmospheric experience. The tranquil music, dimmed lighting, and the Asian artwork on the walls all work together to create a feeling of serenity and peace. What more could you ask for in a restaurant?

Yumm’s menu includes greens, soups, rice, noodles, curries, sushi, and of course, their signature dishes. After living in Florence for four years during college, I can attest that their menu is unmatched. A few personal favorites of mine are the Drunken Crab, Bangkok Grilled Chicken, and the Salmon Bacon Time sushi roll. No matter what you order though, it will be delicious.

Served on the brunch menu (YUMM Thai Sushi and Beyond on Facebook)

On Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Yumm’s Happy Hour includes unbeatable deals on their starters, a few sushi rolls, and select alcoholic beverages.

If you are looking for a place to grab an incredible cocktail, Yumm has one of the best menus in town. A popular drink amongst students at the University of North Alabama is the Fuji Apple Martini. Or, sip on their newest martini “Flower Drop” with citron vodka, St. Germain, cucumber, fresh lemon, lemongrass syrup, and mint.

After your meal, you can try a liquid dessert by ordering one of their dessert cocktails or one of their classic dessert menu items.

There are a variety of specialty drinks on the menu (YUMM Thai Sushi and Beyond on Facebook)

Yumm is located at 117 N Court St, Florence, AL 35630. They are open for lunch and dinner on all days except Sunday and their full menu can be found here.

