Tuscumbia man indicted on multiple child sex abuse, sodomy charges

Adam Willingham, 38
Adam Willingham, 38(TPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was arrested on Tuesday after he was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury on multiple child sex abuse and sodomy charges.

Officials says 38-year-old Adam Willingham is charged with four counts of sodomy - 1st degree and two counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Willingham was booked into the Colbert County Jail while he awaits a bond hearing which is scheduled for later this week.

