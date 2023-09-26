Tuscumbia man indicted on multiple child sex abuse, sodomy charges

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was arrested on Tuesday after he was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury on multiple child sex abuse and sodomy charges.

Officials says 38-year-old Adam Willingham is charged with four counts of sodomy - 1st degree and two counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Willingham was booked into the Colbert County Jail while he awaits a bond hearing which is scheduled for later this week.

