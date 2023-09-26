Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

New Hope officials break down how silver alert aided in locating missing 75-year-old man
New Hope officials break down how silver alert aided in locating missing 75-year-old man
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds