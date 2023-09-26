‘Stargirl’ Strong

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Eleven-year-old Jianna Andrews walked through the doors of her mom’s gym. The sounds of weights being dropped, people running on the treadmill, and the smell of hard work filled the air.

She watched as her mother lifted weights heavier than her own body and knew instantly that this was where she was meant to be.

Now, at just 12 years old, Jianna Andrews has broken the National Record in USA Powerlifting with her squat at 182 pounds. This makes her currently tied for the fifth ranking for Female Youth Lifter in the world. Her goal however is to be number one. She says that none of it would be possible if it were not for her mom and her unwavering support.

Jianna can lift nearly three times her body weight (Jason Andrews)

“It takes a lot of hard work,” said Jianna.

She says that “if you put in the work and you put in the time...” anyone can weightlift. “The first meet I ever did, I was terrified. I was so scared but I had all my friends with me and I had my family. The more competitions you do, you’ll just keep progressing.”

Jianna celebrates her win (Jason Andrews)

Jianna hopes to move up to that number one spot. To do so, she knows a lot of hard work and dedication is going to go into it.

“I know that if I can take the time and work really hard, that anything is possible,” said Jianna.

Jianna started weightlifting just one year ago (Jason Andrews)

Her next meet is on October 28 in Madison at Awakening Strength and her goal is to hit 200 pounds on squat. This would cap her current highest lift by 18 pounds.

To follow Jianna on her journey and support her at her meets, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

