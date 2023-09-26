Deals
Pisgah hosts Sylvania in Week Five non-region clash

Sylvania Rams vs. Pisgah Eagles will face-off in this week’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week.
48 Blitz - 2023 Football Season(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sylvania and Pisgah are set to go head-to-head in our Week Five Game of the Week.

The Rams are off to a hot start, boasting a 4-0 record heading into a non-region match-up with the undefeated Eagles. This contest might not count towards region play, but it will be a test between two top ten ranked programs in their respective class.

Both teams bring a strong offense to the table. The Eagles edge the Rams in that department with an average of 51 points per game, however, the Rams aren’t far behind with 43.5 points per game.

Last season went in favor of Sylvania (34-7), but in all-time matchups, Pisgah owns the 28-21-0 record.

