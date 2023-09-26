Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.

Fatal Crash generic
Fatal Crash generic(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died following a single-vehicle crash on Monday night in Cullman County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 35-year-old Michael E. Sisco of Taylor was fatally injured when the 2011 Ford Focus he was driving left the roadway and hit an embankment. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash occurred on Roland Johnson Parkway near U.S. 31, approximately four miles south of Hanceville, in Cullman County around 8:50 p.m.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

File image of classroom
Athens Intermediate School to encourage life skills with ‘Ties and Tees Tuesday’
Balanced Bootcamp on Meal Prepping
Following her bestselling debut, Madi returns with The Love Everybody Wants', an empowering...
Madison Prewett Troutt talks new book, faith, and navigating the season of singleness
At just 12 years old, Jianna holds the fifth-place ranking for Youth Lifter
Jianna Andrews on her weightlifting journey and success