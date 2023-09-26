One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died following a single-vehicle crash on Monday night in Cullman County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 35-year-old Michael E. Sisco of Taylor was fatally injured when the 2011 Ford Focus he was driving left the roadway and hit an embankment. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Roland Johnson Parkway near U.S. 31, approximately four miles south of Hanceville, in Cullman County around 8:50 p.m.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.