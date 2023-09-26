New Hope man found after silver alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 75-year-old Elmer Monday’s family lost track of him for two days before New Hope police officers issued a silver alert. Less than 24 hours later, officers found Elmer Monday in Pineville, Kentucky.

New Hope police officer Matthew Broadley said the reason officers were able to find Monday was the use of the Silver alert system.

“Don’t think that any piece of information is too small,” he said.

By filing a report through state agencies, Broadley was able to get the word out nationwide.

“I can go on there, and basically as I could request an amber alert, there’s also an alert for endangered elderly people that are suffering mental health issues or disorientation,” he said.

The alert instantly goes to state agencies like ALEA, who then put it on social media. From there, Broadley said the number of eyes looking for Monday, skyrocketed. He said the alert system was quick and easy, and he’s grateful for the outcome.

Members of law enforcement say there are some ways families can prevent themselves from having to use the missing person alert system when looking from their loved ones.

“Vehicle information, tag numbers, your VIN number, if you have OnStar in your vehicle, those are important things that this family had for us that we were able to include in the alert,” Broadley said. “Ultimately, the vehicle information and tag number was what allowed us to find him.”

Broadley also said social media was a major element in finding Monday. ALEA’s Facebook post on the alert received over 800 shares.

