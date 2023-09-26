HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Following her bestselling debut, Madison Prewett Trout returns with “The Love Everybody Wants: What You’re Looking For Is Already Yours,” an empowering exploration into finding abundant love in the digital age, the love God has for you.

In a world where young adults often believe their worth comes from likes on Instagram and an influx of messages on dating apps, Madi’s relatable journey to finding God’s love—the love that lasts forever—will encourage readers in all seasons of life.

Madi Prewett talks new book, her faith, and how to navigate a season of singleness in the digital age (Elizabeth Groening)

She began writing this book before releasing her first book, “Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage.” When she started writing it, she was single but about halfway through the manuscript, she met her now husband Grant. She finished it as she entered her second month of marriage.

“I was really able to write from an authentic and vulnerable place on relationships while I was learning it myself,” said Madi. “I started writing it single and frustrated and just wrestling with thoughts like ‘what’s wrong with me,’ ‘why is everyone else getting married,’ ‘why is this not working out for me,’ and I remember when I had this one day where I was praying to God, frustrated...”

Madi married Grant Troutt almost a year ago (Elizabeth Groening)

“I just felt like he spoke to my heart, ‘You’ve been looking Madi for all the right things in all of the wrong places. You’re looking for this love that satisfies and meets every desire of your heart, that makes you feel less lonely and more whole and that can only be found in me,’ and it was in that moment that I realized truly Jesus’s love is the only one that will fully complete me and satisfy me.”

Madi says she is thankful to have gotten to that place before she met her husband. They were both able to come into their relationship from a really healthy and strong place with the Lord and with themselves.

She talks all about this in “The Love Everybody Wants.” She also talks about the three loves that are inspired by Matthew 23:36-40 and dissects how we have to start with Jesus as the foundation and then we can learn to love ourselves. From there, you can have healthy and holy relationships with others.

She says that the love she has found was worth the wait.

When I think about the phrase ‘worth the wait,’ it’s beyond finding a spouse, it’s beyond getting married... who we’re becoming in the waiting is more important than what we’re waiting for.

Madi says that God has something planned for everyone's love life (Elizabeth Groening)

Madi says that during a season of wait, it is important to continue to be faithful and present with where we are while still having hope for what is to come. It’s so important for us not to miss the moment we’re in by wishing for the future.

Grant is one of the greatest gifts in my life but I’m so grateful that he’s just an addition and not a completion. He doesn’t complete me, he doesn’t fully satisfy me. I started writing this book single, I finished it married, and realized that the same message that I was writing to my single self still applies to my married self.

In her book, she talks about how a partner in life is meant to compliment us, not complete us. “Our purpose is not a person. Our identity is not a relationship status. Our heart can truly only be made whole and complete by the One who created it,” said Madi.

“The Love Everybody Wants” is out now and available to purchase here. For more advice, scripture, and guidance, follow Madi on Instagram and TikTok.

