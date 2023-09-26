Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to deliver 2023 State of the City Address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s no secret that Huntsville is growing, and today, Sept. 26, residents will get an idea of just how much growth we are seeing, in the 2023 State of the City Address.

Mayor Tommy Battle will deliver his address at the Von Braun Center in the Saturn ballroom. City leaders say he will discuss topics such as our economy, infrastructure, quality of life, and what makes our community unique.

This will be Mayor Battle’s 15th State of the City Address.

The State of the City Address is hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. The event starts at noon, with Mayor Battle’s remarks to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Leaders say they are expecting a large crowd of over 1,100 people. The event is sold out.

