Hotter temps in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Temps and Precip
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  We have generally fair skies overhead with a few pockets of fog to deal with for the morning drive to work and school. 

Morning temperatures are comfortable in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Today will bring ample sunshine with high temperatures quickly warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s.  You will notice a slight increase in humidity with the light breeze from the southeast.  We may see an isolated rain shower or two developing later today, but most communities will stay dry. 

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with warmer low temperatures in the low to middle 60s.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the middle 80s.  Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon.  Thursday will also bring a slight chance of rain showers and storms, coverage will be minimal at best. 

Friday through the weekend will be sunny and dry with above average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.  The extended forecast is looking dry into next week with no significant chances for rainfall in sight.

