A guide to meal prepping from Balanced Bootcamp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meal prepping does not have to be hard. These days, it can seem impossible to get everything together ahead of a new week and tacking on the added pressure of planning out meals, grocery shopping, cooking, and then assembling it all.

Brittany with Balanced Bootcamp can help with all of this. With Balanced Bootcamp, the group is given a meal plan each week and today, they decided to showcase their favorites.

For Brittany, she likes to meal prep on Sunday. Most weeks it takes her around an hour to cook and put everything together.

On Monday every week, Brittany links all of the ingredients for the recipes that include a macro breakdown. Recently, Brittany has decided to start including a price breakdown with the price of groceries only rising.

One thing that Balanced Bootcamp values is not taking the joy out of food. You can lose weight while still enjoying things. So, Balanced Bootcamp works sweets into the weekly meal plan. This week, for example, they’ve included apple spice muffins, energy balls with chocolate, and pumpkin cookies to bring in a little fall flavor!

Be sure to follow Balance Bootcamp on Facebook and Instagram to see her breakdown comparison of what meal prepping can save you. To sign up for Balanced Bootcamp, email Brittany at balancedbootcamp@gmail.com

