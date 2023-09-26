GA woman charged following high-speed pursuit from Ider into Marion County, TN

MARION CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, Ider Police were led on a high-speed pursuit to Marion County, Tenn. after attempting a traffic stop.

Ider Police officers said they attempted to stop a suspect in Ider for an equipment violation, however, the vehicle failed to yield, which led to Tennessee.

The suspect then tried to exit and flee on foot after one of the vehicle’s tires went flat.

Police say during that exchange the driver was exiting the vehicle while still in motion and was almost caught between the door and guardrail.

From there, Ider officers apprehended Elizabeth Drew, of Trenton GA, and she was taken into custody. Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and took custody of Elizabeth since she was in the State of Tennessee.

Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said he was thankful no one was injured in the incident, including the officers involved and the driver, who could have been severely crushed.

She now faces extradition back to the State of Alabama for two felony counts of fleeing and eluding.

Ider Police said they also found her to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

