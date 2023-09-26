Dry this evening and overnight. A few showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After another sunny and hot day, a quiet evening and overnight. A few clouds, temps in the 60s by morning. Sunshine to start the day Wednesday, a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Coverage of rainfall will be limited. Another warm day with temps in the mid to upper 80s and more humid. Any storms that do fire up during the afternoon will diminish quickly during the evening. Low to mid 60s overnight.

Thursday and Friday, mainly dry, sunny and warm. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend, more sun. temps in the 80s during the day, low to mid 60s at night.

More sunshine to start next week with temps still in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon for Monday and Tuesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.