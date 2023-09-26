Deals
Dry this evening and overnight. A few showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon.

First Alert Weather
After another sunny and hot day, a quiet evening and overnight. A few clouds, temps in the 60s...
After another sunny and hot day, a quiet evening and overnight. A few clouds, temps in the 60s by morning. Sunshine to start the day Wednesday, a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Coverage of rainfall will be limited. Another warm day with temps in the mid to upper 80s and more humid. Any storms that do fire up during the afternoon will diminish quickly during the evening. Low to mid 60s overnight. Thursday and Friday, mainly dry, sunny and warm. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s. Weekend, more sun. temps in the 80s during the day, low to mid 60s at night. More sunshine to start next week with temps still in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon for Monday and Tuesday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After another sunny and hot day, a quiet evening and overnight. A few clouds, temps in the 60s by morning. Sunshine to start the day Wednesday, a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Coverage of rainfall will be limited. Another warm day with temps in the mid to upper 80s and more humid. Any storms that do fire up during the afternoon will diminish quickly during the evening. Low to mid 60s overnight.

Thursday and Friday, mainly dry, sunny and warm. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend, more sun. temps in the 80s during the day, low to mid 60s at night.

More sunshine to start next week with temps still in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon for Monday and Tuesday.

