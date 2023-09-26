Colbert County Coroner investigating homicide in Sheffield

Deals
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide in Sheffield is currently being investigated following confirmation from Colbert County Deputy Coroner Matt Moore on Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident occurred on West Montgomery Avenue. He says the body is en route to Huntsville for forensics.

WAFF is heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

