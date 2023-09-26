Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County school bus driver was charged after driving while impaired in a crash on Monday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Schools System, the bus driver was transporting students from Sparkman Middle School with 10 students on the bus when it collided with another vehicle and left the roadway along Dan Crutcher Road in Toney. No students were injured following the crash.

Prior to the crash, the driver allegedly wasn’t feeling well over the weekend and was stopped by an employee prior to the crash due to a concerned resident contacting the MCSS transportation department on being driven in an ”unusual manner” and continuing the bus route, eventually leading to a crash.

State Troopers believed there was enough probable cause to check the driver for impairment. MCSS said they learned the driver failed at least one part of the field sobriety test and was then transported to an area hospital for further observation and medical tests. MCSS said the driver in question has been with the district for a year without incident.

The driver was later charged with Driving Under the Influence (Other Substance) by State Troopers.

The district said Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

MCSS Superintendent Ken Kubik sent the following statement to select bus parents at Madison Cross Roads Elementary School and Sparkman Middle School:

In full disclosure, a concerned resident contacted our MCSS Transportation Department earlier in the afternoon to report the bus was being driven in an unusual manner for Madison Cross Roads Elementary School. MCSS sent a trusted employee to meet the bus driver to check on them. While meeting with the driver along the way and at SMS, the employee did not observe anything unusual with the driver’s demeanor. The driver in question is experienced and has been with MCSS for a year without incident. The driver said they had not been feeling well over the weekend. After watching and talking to the driver for a few minutes, the employee allowed the driver to continue the route. To be clear, MCSS would never knowingly allow an impaired driver to operate a school bus. MCSS is evaluating transportation procedures to prevent this from happening in the future. I assure you that this behavior has no place in our school district, and we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. Ken Kubik Superintendent, Madison County School System.

