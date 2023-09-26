Deals
Athens Intermediate School to encourage life skills with ‘Ties and Tees Tuesday’

File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Fourth and fifth graders at Athens Intermediate School will soon have the opportunity to gain important life skills through a campaign announced by the school on Tuesday.

The event, “Ties and Tees Tuesday” is part of the school’s Dress for Success campaign promoting a valuable skill: how to tie a tie.

The school strives to incorporate positive character traits for its students to take with them past the classroom.

AIS’ Library Media Specialist, Dana Pressnell says the campaign will help students develop real-life skills for wherever their future plans may take them.

“We are always looking for ways to help our students learn real-life skills and to help them make plans now to prepare for their future,” said Pressnell. “Whether a student plans to enter college or the workforce, there will be a time they will need to know how to tie a necktie or bowtie.”

Pressnell went on to say, “We hope our AIS students gain one more tool for their personal toolbox as we help to build these young people’s character. How to tie a tie and pick appropriate attire for an event as well as greet someone and make eye contact are life skills we think are very important to making a positive impression. We want to give students confidence in themselves!”

For people interested in donating a necktie to Athens Intermediate School, email Dana Pressnell at dana.pressnell@acs-k12org.

Students will wear ties and tees one Tuesday per month starting October 24.

