Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor under the hood of a car on Tuesday morning.(Source: Matt Trudeau)
By Kristin Nelson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An eight-foot albino boa constrictor startled technicians at a car dealership in Myrtle Beach when they looked under the hood of a car Tuesday morning.

Matt Trudeau, who works as a senior master technician at Beach Automotive Group, took pictures of the monster snake.

Caption

Trudeau said the car was brought in for issues that were not snake-related. He explained that his co-worker, Tony Galli, test drove the car Monday and then brought it into the shop.

Tuesday morning, Galli opened the hood of the car and discovered the albino boa constrictor.

Trudeau and another person in the area known for critter removal worked together to remove the snake from the car.

Now, they are trying to find the snake a home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Kate Groff shares the story of Grand Oaks and how they harvest lavender
Grand Oaks Family Farm
YUMM team members share the story of Florence's authentic Thai restaurant
YUMM Thai Sushi and Beyond
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line