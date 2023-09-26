48 Blitz Beyond the Lights: Rebels All-Access
The 48 Blitz team goes behind the scenes with the West Morgan Football team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Passion. Excitement. Football Friday.
Teams across North Alabama compete under the lights each Fall Friday including the West Morgan Rebels.
Go behind the scenes on a Friday night with Head Coach Drew Phillips and his Rebels program with our 48 Blitz Beyond the Lights series titled, Rebels All-Access.
Watch 48 Blitz each and every Friday night during the High School Football season on WAFF!
