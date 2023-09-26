Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

48 Blitz Beyond the Lights: Rebels All-Access

The 48 Blitz team goes behind the scenes with the West Morgan Football team
The 48 Blitz team goes behind the scenes of a Friday night with the West Morgan Rebels.
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Passion. Excitement. Football Friday.

Teams across North Alabama compete under the lights each Fall Friday including the West Morgan Rebels.

Go behind the scenes on a Friday night with Head Coach Drew Phillips and his Rebels program with our 48 Blitz Beyond the Lights series titled, Rebels All-Access.

Watch 48 Blitz each and every Friday night during the High School Football season on WAFF!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

48 Blitz - 2023 Football Season
Pisgah hosts Sylvania in Week Five non-region clash
48 Blitz
48 Blitz: see a full list Week 4 football games, scores
Grissom vs. Sparkman
48 Blitz Week 4: Grissom vs. Sparkman
Addison vs. Waterloo
48 Blitz Week 4: Addison vs. Waterloo