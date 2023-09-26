48 Blitz Beyond the Lights: Rebels All-Access

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Passion. Excitement. Football Friday.

Teams across North Alabama compete under the lights each Fall Friday including the West Morgan Rebels.

Go behind the scenes on a Friday night with Head Coach Drew Phillips and his Rebels program with our 48 Blitz Beyond the Lights series titled, Rebels All-Access.

Watch 48 Blitz each and every Friday night during the High School Football season on WAFF!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.