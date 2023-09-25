Two people charged in connection to allegedly spending $50K with stolen credit card

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people in Florence were charged for allegedly making $50,000 in purchases with a stolen business card on Monday.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a residence located on Heathrow Drive in Florence in relation to the stolen card being used at locations in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Florence. Upon review of security footage, officers identified Kathryn Crawford and Nicholas Lenz as the suspects of making over $50,000 in purchases with the stolen card.

Investigators with Florence PD obtained warrants for Crawford and Lenz and they were arrested.

Kathryn Crawford was charged with the following:

17 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Theft of Property 1st degree

She was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond set at $47,000.

Nicholas Lenz was charged with the following:

28 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Theft of Property 1st degree

He was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond set at $53,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.