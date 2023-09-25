The TVL team shares their fall favorites

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re anything like me, you absolutely love fall. From the pretty leaves to the crisp, cool air it’s just perfect.

If you’re anything like Payton, you’re dreading these weather changes. Hopefully, our favorites for the season will help get you to embrace the fall season a little easier. Each of the TVL ladies chose four things that they are loving for the upcoming season!

Ellen's four favorites for fall (Ellen McDonald)

There is nothing quite like a fall candle. But, to be honest, I am so over pumpkin-scented candles. I needed something different and Threshold at Target released a fall collection. The Spice Vanilla Fig candle comes in three sizes and has a wick burner that just adds an extra layer of coziness to an autumn evening. Handcrafted from soy wax, these candles feature a blend of roasted figs, zesty citrus, and brown sugar fragrances intertwined with earthy white cedar and caramel topped with creamy vanilla and spicy notes to uplift your mood.

Something else I’ve been loving on cooler evenings is the Spiced Cider from Trader Joe’s. It’s a seasonal tradition and when I tell you that this stuff is amazing, that is an understatement. It is one of the only spiced ciders I’ve tried that has a perfect balance between the spice and the crispness of the apple. This is a must-buy during your next Trader Joe’s trip!

Nearly half of my closet is filled with pieces from Aerie. They recently released over four-hundred items for the fall and I had to grab their Unreal Sweater. It is buttery soft and perfectly oversized. It’s one of those closet staples that you can dress up with a skirt or dress down with a pair of jeans. It comes in a variety of colors, but I grabbed the black-and-white striped one. It is the perfect fall piece for transitional outfits and will easily layer under jackets when the weather grows cold.

I’ve been listening to Noah Kahan’s music for a while now, but there’s something about listening to “Stick Season” as the weather changes. This album is like a warm hug from a loved one.

Payton's four favorites for fall (Ellen McDonald)

Payton loves the way popcorn tastes when she makes it with her electronic popcorn maker. All she does is add a bit of olive oil and salt post-pop. It makes for the perfect snack for those fall movie nights!

For fall, Payton has found “the lip glosses or all lip glosses.” The Full-On Plumping Lip Cream from Buxom in the shade ‘White Russian’ is the perfect subtle shade you can wear all by itself or add on top of your go-to color for that extra little shine... plus it stays smooth and glossy! It’s her favorite.

Fall means it’s time for Christmas music. So, Payton has had Justin Bieber’s ‘Under the Mistletoe’ on repeat... she asks that you do not judge her.

If you’ve kept up with TVL, you may know Payton once had a composition notebook as old as the hills. This is a thing of the past thanks to me. I gave her this shiny new notebook from Kendra Scott so she could start each morning with a fresh new page. She loves using it to write down my ideas and it really helps her feel organized and like “anything is possible!”

Breona's four favorites for fall (Ellen McDonald)

Breona says that if you know her, you know she can’t leave the house without putting on some sort of scent. If you want a scent that is going to last you throughout the day, you need to invest in a good perfume. This Fall, she will be repurchasing Donna Karan’s Cashmere Mist perfume. The notes of vanilla musk truly make this smell like it was made for fall.

We all know that pumpkin spice is THE flavor of fall. As a non-coffee drinker, Breona is loving the Pumpkin Pie milkshake from Freddy’s. She says it’s “Thanksgiving in a cup.”

For Breona, nothing says fall like plaid! This year, she decided to get a plaid coat that she could mix and match with different outfits and pieces in her closet. She can dress it up or down!

When it comes to makeup, Breona loves to keep it natural. Typically for her lip colors, she sticks with a neutral shade of brown. She’s loved the NYX Butter Gloss for years and they recently launched a new shade in ‘Lava Cake.’ This is perfect for anyone looking to add more color to their lips without the use of traditional lipstick.

Shanika's four favorites for fall (Ellen McDonald)

Shanika is exploring makeup and for the new season, she decided to pick up a new eyeshadow palette. The Gilded Desert Artistry Palette by Morphe is the perfect balance between neutral mattes to shimmery shadows. It features thirty-five pans of shades of pink and brown that can be blended for a natural daytime look or built up for a nighttime look.

She is also loving flannel this fall for the autumn season! It can go with so many pieces and can create warmth and depth in any look.

For the fall season, Shanika is loving Marc Jacob’s Daisy perfume. This is a new scent for her and is glowing sunshine in a bottle. This floral profiled scent features wild berries, white violets, jasmine, and sandalwood, making it the perfect scent of all seasons.

The Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino from Starbucks is a seasonal favorite of Shanika’s. This blended coffee features the chain’s new dark caramel sauce and she cannot get enough of it.

