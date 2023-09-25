Deals
Toyota Field kicking off concert series in October

Concert series headliner, Drake Milligan, talks music and upcoming performance
Drake talks concert series and music career
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Although the Trash Panda’s season might be over, the fun is not ending at Toyota Field.

After appearing on both American Idol and America’s Got Talent as well as playing Elvis in a CMT series, he is now headed to the Rocket City. Drake Milligan is a country music artist who performs covers alongside his original music.

Drake faces the audience as he sings
Drake faces the audience as he sings(@drakemilligan on Instagram)

Drake dominated Billboard, iTunes, and claimed the number five spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart with his debut 2023 LP “Dallas/Fort Worth.” It has since skyrocketed to number one on iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and features hits like “Something I’d Do” and “Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’.”

He will be performing live on October 5 on the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. This is the first of six concerts that will run until October 14.

See Drake live on October 5 at Toyota Field
See Drake live on October 5 at Toyota Field(Aaron Cheris)
Drake Milligan performs
Drake Milligan performs(@drakemilligan on Instagram)

For tickets to Drake’s show, visit here. To see a full lineup of all the headliners in the series, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

