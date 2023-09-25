Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Special master to submit proposals for new Alabama Congressional Map ahead of deadline

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, Sept. 25, marks the deadline for a special master to submit three proposals for the new Alabama congressional map to the federal court.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower court’s ruling that found the map used in the 2022 elections likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

Governor Kay Ivey called a special session to create a new congressional map in July. Alabama legislators tried and failed to draw a map the court would accept.

Republican lawmakers refused federal judges’ directive to create a second district where Black voters would at least come close to comprising a majority.

Evan Milligan, the plaintiff from the original court ruling, said those federal judges wrote multiple times that they were “deeply troubled” by the state’s defiance.

“They seem to continue to express that they’re very distressed and confused, if not disturbed by our state officials’ conduct in relationship to the litigation around his case,” Milligan said.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has asked the Supreme Court to put the process on hold as the state appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on that request.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he sees no problem with the map created during the special session.

“The ultimate remedy is to allow the map the legislature passed in this most recent session to go into place, and that’s the remedy that we’ll seek,” Marshall said.

The outcome of this redistricting battle could determine the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives after next year’s elections.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Facebook scam affecting several Tennessee Valley residents

Latest News

Daniel Leija
Albertville HS student-athlete hit by car while running
Colbert Co. Office offering free supplies to protect against COVID
Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office to distribute free items for COVID protection
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Special Master to submit proposals for new Alabama Congressional Map