Shred your documents for free

The free shredd-it event will allow consumers to safely and securely dispose of sensitive documents they no longer need.(Storyblocks)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will host a “Shred Day” in Athens on Saturday September 30. The event is being held at Athens State University from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only paper documents will be accepted.

All other materials such as cardboard, plastic, metal and binders must be removed. There is a limit of five large trash bags per vehicle. Computers, tablets, cell phones, game consoles will be accepted. Large-back television monitors and computer monitors will not be accepted.

