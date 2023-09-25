Shred your documents for free

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will host a “Shred Day” in Athens on Saturday September 30. The event is being held at Athens State University from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only paper documents will be accepted.

All other materials such as cardboard, plastic, metal and binders must be removed. There is a limit of five large trash bags per vehicle. Computers, tablets, cell phones, game consoles will be accepted. Large-back television monitors and computer monitors will not be accepted.

