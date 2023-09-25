SCOUTED: Windham Travel & Leisure

Deals
Dawn sits down with Marianne, and Stephanie over a glass of wine to chat about an incredible experience
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Scout Guide Huntsville is all about scouting the best local food, drink, shopping, entertainment, and more. While their goal is to help their audience live well locally, they also believe that an integral part of living a full life is gaining worldly experiences through travel.

Dawn partnered with Windham Travel and Leisure and Chruch Street Wine Shoppe to offer a curated travel experience through the wine region of Portugal and into Spain. SCOUTED invites you to join Scout Guide co-owners Dawn and David Pumpelly and Church Street Family’s Matt and Stephanie Mell as they experience the lives of locals around the globe in an adventure on the Iberian Peninsula.

In the latest episode of SCOUTED, Dawn sits down with Marianne and Stephanie over a glass of wine to chat about this incredible experience.

To inquire about reserving space, contact Marianne Windham, Windham Travel & Leisure at (256) 652-3232 or windhamtravel@gmail.com.

