Multiple agencies respond to hang glider crash near Florence HS injuring 1

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in the hospital following a hang glider crash near Florence High School on Monday morning.

According to the Florence Police Department, the department initially received a call around 8 a.m. concerning a “suspicious aircraft flying around Florence High School.”

Hang glider in Florence near Rushton Street. (Florence Police Department)

Police say school resource officers and patrol officers responded to the high school.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., FPD was notified of a medical assist crash with a hang glider near 4184 Rushton Street.

FPD says multiple agencies assisted including firefighters, police, and medical personnel were all on the scene. The man was alert however, FPD notes he was quickly life-flighted to receive medical care.

