Mainly dry this evening. A chance for a few showers & storms Tuesday & Wednesday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, an isolated shower for locations west of I-65, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Temps fall back to the low to mid 60s by morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers and storms. Rainfall coverage will be minimal. Temps both days in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday, mainly dry and sunny. Nights will be mainly clear. High temps in the 80s, lows in the 60s.

Weekend, sunny and nice. Once again, high temps in the 80s. Ther sunny and dry weather will likely continue into early next week as well.

