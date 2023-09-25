Deals
Increasing clouds and warmer Monday, slim rain chances for the week

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We are kicking off the work and school week with fair skies and comfortable morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

The light breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing.  Today will be mostly sunny for the early part of the day before more clouds will start to move in for the afternoon, highs today will reach the middle 80s.  Humidity levels will stay fairly dry today with a light northwest breeze.  Very isolated rain showers will be possible today for areas along and west of I-65. 

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with warmer low temperatures in the low to middle 60s.  You will notice a slight uptick in humidity for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the middle 80s.  Wednesday will bring our best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance moves across the Tennessee Valley.  Thursday will also bring chances for stray rain showers and storms during the afternoon, highs will be a touch cooler in the lower 80s. 

Friday through Sunday look to be sunny and dry with temperatures staying seasonal in the low to middle 80s.

