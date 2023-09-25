Deals
Decatur woman charged after stabbing man with glass bottle

Gabrielle Byrd
Gabrielle Byrd(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Decatur was arrested after stabbing a man with a glass bottle on Sunday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers found the victim who reported Gabrielle Byrd, 35, of Decatur who allegedly came to his residence and stabbed him following an altercation.

Police say the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital to receive treatment.

Byrd left the scene but was later found shortly after the incident.

She was arrested for Domestic Violence 1st Degree (Assault 1st Degree). She was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.

