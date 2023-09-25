Deals
Basic training techniques for service dogs

Dog Training Elite Huntsville Owner shares three tricks he teaches to service dogs during training
JB and Lena show some tricks that service dogs learn
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is National Service Dog Month, and to help educate the community, JB Pitsinger, the owner of Dog Training Elite Huntsville, shared three starter tricks that they teach to service dogs.

JB helps to train service dogs throughout north Alabama
JB helps to train service dogs throughout north Alabama(Ashley Cook)
  • Watch me: This trick helps to get the dog’s attention and make eye contact. This is essential when first training a service dog because they will constantly be in social settings. It is crucial for the dog to understand that they are “working” and can not be distracted by typical dog activities.
  • Closer: This teaches the dog to move closer within inches of you. This can be very important for therapy or emotional support dogs as this can help in anxious situations.
  • Release: This lets the dog know they are okay to be done with work. Different service dogs have different jobs and types of training. Some will always be “on duty” and others may learn this command and know it is okay to rest or play.
Dog sits and awaits training session
Dog sits and awaits training session(Ashley Cook)

For help with training a service dog or with general services, check out their website or call (256) 541-3019.

