HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For its fifty-sixth year, Athens State University will be welcoming old-time music lovers of all ages to campus from October 4-7 for the 56th Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, presented by Aetos Systems, Inc.

Musical competitions will be held on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage in front of Founders Hall and the Delmore Brothers Stage in McCandless Hall, sponsored by The Orthopaedic Center (TOC), with over $47,000 in prize money to be awarded. Proceeds from the convention fund student scholarships and other university projects throughout the year.

Fiddler performs on stage (Chris Latham)

The 2023 Fiddlers Convention’s star-studded concert line-up includes:

· Wednesday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. – Appalachian Roadshow (Special Gospel Concert) *Free Preview Night – No Admission Ticket Required*

· Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. – Clearview Bluegrass *Free Preview Night – No Admission Ticket Required*

· Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. - Appalachian Roadshow (Bluegrass Concert) *Free Preview Night – No Admission Ticket Required*

· Friday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m. – The Grascals

· Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. – The Dan Tyminski Band

All concerts will take place on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage at Founders Hall. Access to all Fiddlers Convention entertainment is included with the purchase of an admission ticket.

Musicians gather to perform (Chris Latham)

Musical competitions will be held on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage in front of Founders Hall and the Delmore Brothers Stage in McCandless Hall (Chris Latham)

To see a full lineup of all the fun events and activities scheduled for the convention and to grab tickets, visit here.

