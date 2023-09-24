Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sunny & warm today. High temps reach the mid to upper 80s.

First Alert Weather
Good morning! Sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temps in the mid to upper...
Good morning! Sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temps in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Low temps around 60 degrees. Monday, after a sunny start, more clouds during the afternoon. A slight chance for showers during the afternoon. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday, more clouds than sun with a slight chance of a shower. High temps mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will probably be out best chance for rain during the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 80s. Mainly sunny and dry Thursday and Friday. Low 80s. Early call for next weekend, sunny and nice. Low to mid 80s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temps in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Low temps around 60 degrees.

Monday, after a sunny start, more clouds during the afternoon. A slight chance for showers during the afternoon. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday, more clouds than sun with a slight chance of a shower. High temps mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will probably be out best chance for rain during the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 80s.

Mainly sunny and dry Thursday and Friday. Low 80s.

Early call for next weekend, sunny and nice. Low to mid 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
POLICE LIGHTS GENERIC
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cool & Comfortable This Evening | Another Sunny & Warm Day Tomorrow
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the first day of fall
Good morning and happy Fall! Not feeling very fall-like for today, with plenty of sun and warm...
Warm & sunny for both Saturday & Sunday
First Alert Weather
Perfect Weather For High School Football Tonight! Warmer Weekend Ahead