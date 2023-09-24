Sunny & warm today. High temps reach the mid to upper 80s.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temps in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Low temps around 60 degrees.

Monday, after a sunny start, more clouds during the afternoon. A slight chance for showers during the afternoon. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday, more clouds than sun with a slight chance of a shower. High temps mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will probably be out best chance for rain during the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 80s.

Mainly sunny and dry Thursday and Friday. Low 80s.

Early call for next weekend, sunny and nice. Low to mid 80s.

