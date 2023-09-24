Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Second half spark lifts Crimson Tide to victory in SEC opener

Alabama earns its eighth consecutive victory over Ole Miss.
Jase McClellan scores touchdown in the fourth quarter in Alabama win.
Jase McClellan scores touchdown in the fourth quarter in Alabama win.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama football team moves to 3-1 on the season after defeating Ole Miss, 24-10 to start out the SEC season, Saturday night from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Another slow start for the Tide but a second half surge would prove to be the difference maker. Alabama tallied 241 of the 356 total offensive yards in the second half alone, outscoring the Rebels 18-3, earning their eighth straight win over Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide defense shined in the win. Terrion Arnold led the way with eight tackles and an interception. Dallas Turner picked up two sacks, with 3.5 tackles for a loss. In the past two games, the Alabama defense has allowed 13 points.

As for the offense, Jalen Milroe back under center with an impressive game back in the starting role. He completed 80 percent of his passes for 225 yards with a touchdown through the air, connecting with freshman Jalen Hale for his first career touchdown. Running back Jase McClellan kept the ball moving on the ground, rushing for 105 yards on 17 carries, with a touchdown of his own.

The Crimson Tide will hit the road for another conference matchup, next Saturday when they face Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium, for an 8 P.M. kickoff.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
POLICE LIGHTS GENERIC
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Philjae Bien-Aime was named the United Athletic Conference...
Bien-Aime named UAC Defensive Player of the Week
Xavier Lankford (16) will not likely be available for Thursday nights game against Arkansas...
Bulldogs prepare for Thursday night showdown
Bobby Wallace and the 1993 UNA Lions celebrate winning the NCAA Division II National...
30 year reunion set for UNA National Championship team
Auburn wide receiver Omari Kelly, right, catches a pass over Samford cornerback Kamron Smith...
Auburn takes care of business against Samford, wins 45-13