Second half spark lifts Crimson Tide to victory in SEC opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama football team moves to 3-1 on the season after defeating Ole Miss, 24-10 to start out the SEC season, Saturday night from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Another slow start for the Tide but a second half surge would prove to be the difference maker. Alabama tallied 241 of the 356 total offensive yards in the second half alone, outscoring the Rebels 18-3, earning their eighth straight win over Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide defense shined in the win. Terrion Arnold led the way with eight tackles and an interception. Dallas Turner picked up two sacks, with 3.5 tackles for a loss. In the past two games, the Alabama defense has allowed 13 points.

As for the offense, Jalen Milroe back under center with an impressive game back in the starting role. He completed 80 percent of his passes for 225 yards with a touchdown through the air, connecting with freshman Jalen Hale for his first career touchdown. Running back Jase McClellan kept the ball moving on the ground, rushing for 105 yards on 17 carries, with a touchdown of his own.

The Crimson Tide will hit the road for another conference matchup, next Saturday when they face Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium, for an 8 P.M. kickoff.

