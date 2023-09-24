Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University

A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at West Commons.(Source: Viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University officials have confirmed an overnight incident on campus sent multiple people to the hospital.

A university spokeswoman said it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons student housing complex. She said two campus visitors were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, while two students were injured trying to leave the area. The nature of the students’ injuries was not specified.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is working with local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The university says counseling resources are available to students.

One student who was there was Mechel Winters. The freshman said she heard multiple gunshots go off at the party, at which point she joined several others rushing to get out.

“There was no sense of trouble until we actually heard the first gunshot,” she said. “But the first gunshot was kind of like a warning. Nobody really knew what was going on.”

Winters said people were tripping and getting hurt, including herself, in the panic to escape. She said the gunfire kept “ringing over and over and over again.”

“I just expected it to be a safe place because we are on campus, and there should be security measures in place,” she said.

Winters said she has seen multiple security issues there, citing examples of visitors entering campus unchecked and open gates.

She also took issue with the university’s statement on the incident.

“Them saying that the party was unauthorized to kind of switch the blame unto us, it’s crazy because even if it was an authorized party, with the security measures we have in place, the same thing could have happened,” Winters said.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Tuskegee University for comment about security. We are waiting for their response.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Cleaning service disinfects office, antiseptic processing of computer from coronavirus and germs.
Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office to distribute free items for COVID protection
Gary Daly during WAFF interview in 2011
Former Limestone County Commissioner, Ardmore Police Captain Gary Daly dies
Daniel Leija
Albertville HS student-athlete hit by car while running
ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard