Former Limestone County Commissioner, Ardmore Police Captain Gary Daly dies

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A longtime public servant in north Alabama, former Limestone County Commissioner and Ardmore Police Captain Gary Daly died, Ardmore PD announced on Sunday.

Daly was first elected as the Limestone County Commissioner from 1986 to 1990. He served another two terms for the county from 2006 to 2014.

A fixture throughout the Tennessee Valley, Daly was also an officer for the Athens Police Department along with being also a Sheriff’s Deputy and Captain for the Ardmore Police Department.

Ardmore Police Department released the following statement on Daly:

We are saddened by the loss of longtime Captain Gary Daly. Gary worked under the late William “Doc” Oliver and under their tenure the police department flourished. Please pray for the family as they navigate through this difficult time. Rest easy Captain, we’ll take the watch from here.

Daly’s son Collin currently is the Limestone County Commission Chairman.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Ardmore Funeral Home. More information will be updated regarding the funeral time and date.

