Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Former Limestone County Commissioner, Ardmore Police Captain Gary Daly dies

Gary Daly during WAFF interview in 2011
Gary Daly during WAFF interview in 2011(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A longtime public servant in north Alabama, former Limestone County Commissioner and Ardmore Police Captain Gary Daly died, Ardmore PD announced on Sunday.

Daly was first elected as the Limestone County Commissioner from 1986 to 1990. He served another two terms for the county from 2006 to 2014.

A fixture throughout the Tennessee Valley, Daly was also an officer for the Athens Police Department along with being also a Sheriff’s Deputy and Captain for the Ardmore Police Department.

Ardmore Police Department released the following statement on Daly:

Daly’s son Collin currently is the Limestone County Commission Chairman.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Ardmore Funeral Home. More information will be updated regarding the funeral time and date.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Albertville High School
Albertville HS student-athlete hit by car while running
ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard
EarlyWorks' Tinkerfest
Children of all ages explored their creative side at EarlyWorks’ Tinkerfest
EarlyWorks' Tinkerfest
Children, families explored their creative side at EarlyWorks' Tinkerfest