Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cool & Comfortable This Evening | Another Sunny & Warm Day Tomorrow

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy fall y’all! It didn’t feel very fall-like for today with warm temperatures earlier this afternoon near 90 degrees. It’s still been a beautiful day nonetheless though with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Expect clear skies and calm conditions into the evening hours with overnight lows staying cool and comfortable in the mid and upper 50s. Some areas of patchy light fog could develop into the early morning hours for your Sunday.

Not much change in the weather pattern is expected through the rest of your weekend. Plan on another sunny and hot day with afternoon highs topping back out in the mid and upper 80s. Cloud cover will start increasing as we head into the late evening and overnight hours as a frontal boundary approaches from the west. This will keep overnight lows running a smidge warmer in the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday, there’s an isolated chance for showers and storms both days, but most locations will stay dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures staying near normal in the low and mid 80s. Our highest chance of rain will be on Wednesday for the week ahead as the front slowly moves into the area. We’ll start trending drier and cooler toward the latter half of the work week behind the front. This nice stretch of weather will carry over into next weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
fatal crash
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the first day of fall
Good morning and happy Fall! Not feeling very fall-like for today, with plenty of sun and warm...
Warm & sunny for both Saturday & Sunday
First Alert Weather
Perfect Weather For High School Football Tonight! Warmer Weekend Ahead
WAFF AM 12:30-1:00pm – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny & nice this afternoon