Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office to distribute free items for COVID protection

Cleaning service disinfects office, antiseptic processing of computer from coronavirus and germs.(PARILOV EGENIY | WIFR)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office will be coming together to provide resources to stop the spread of COVID.

On Oct. 3, the CCSO will be visiting senior centers throughout the county to provide free items for citizens to protect themselves against COVID, according to Colbert County Sheriff Deputy Eric Balentine. Items such as alcohol spray bottles, masks, and sanitizing wipes will be given out to people.

Upon request, deputies will also sanitize the interior of vehicles. These actions are following a recent uptick in COVID numbers.

The first senior center will be the East Colbert Senior Center at approximately 8:00 a.m., followed by Leighton, Littleville, and Cherokee.  Balentine encourages residents to take advantage of the giveaway and vehicle sanitization to protect themselves and loved ones from the spread of COVID.

For more information on the senior center distribution schedule, the department urges people to contact Sheriff Balentine at the Colbert County Courthouse at (256) 386-8501.

