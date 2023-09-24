Children of all ages explored their creative side at EarlyWorks’ Tinkerfest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The creativity and imagination ran wild on Saturday at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum for the first-ever, Tinkerfest.

The festival was quite the attraction for families all over the Valley. The hands-on event took place inside EarlyWorks and stretched across the street to Alabama Constitution Hall Park.

There were plenty of opportunities to put the curiosity hat on and tinker with nature activities, fort building, science experiments and so much more. Outside the children’s museum, there were fire trucks, ambulances, and even our WAFF 48 Storm Tracker for children to explore.

EarlyWorks’ Deputy Director Beth Goodwin emphasized the need to allow kids to learn through hands-on adventures and how EarlyWorks seeks to make that a reality.

”We want kids to touch, feel, learn with their hands, learn by doing,” said Goodwin. “That’s how we all learn, is by doing. So we try to make it fun.”

EarlyWorks Children’s Museum is located in downtown Huntsville at 404 Madison Street SE.

For people interested in checking out other upcoming events at EarlyWorks, click here.

