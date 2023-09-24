Deals
Boaz house destroyed by fire displaces 10 people

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By Kate Norum and D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A home on McGhee Street in Boaz was destroyed following a fire, displacing 10 people on Sunday.

Boaz Fire & Rescue Captain James Ramsey said crews were able to contain the fire at 3 p.m. after receiving the call at 10:55 a.m. for 298 McGhee Street. Ramsey believes the fire started in the garage and then spread to the home, making the home a “total loss”.

While on the scene, BFR had to lay out 1400 feet of fire hose to be able to get close enough to the home to contain it, according to Ramsey.

View from backyard of engulfed home on McGhee Street.
View from backyard of engulfed home on McGhee Street.(Anonymous Viewer)

Upon search, it was discovered by BFR that the gas line ruptured inside the home.

Along with BFR, Boaz Police and Sardis Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. The family was not home at the time of the incident, however, 10 people are now displaced following the fire, the department said.

