ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard

An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard at Saturday’s away game against Florida A&M.

A video of the incident was caught on video and has been circulating online. It shows the player punching a security guard.

ASU did not publicly name the player but released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occured last night following our game vs. Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student athlete has been suspended indefinitely for the football program, effective immeditly.”

