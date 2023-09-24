Deals
Albertville HS student-athlete hit by car while running

Albertville High School
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville student-athlete is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night while running, per an Albertville City School System spokesperson.

Daniel Leija, a 17-year-old senior at Albertville High School and defending Marshall County varsity boys’ cross-country champion, was hit by a car while running on a walking trail on Highway 69 at Sunset Drive in Guntersville.

The district spokesperson says after being struck by the vehicle, Leija was life-flighted to Huntsville Hospital where he has already undergone three surgeries. The road to recovery remains a long process for Leija, the spokesperson said.

The Albertville City Schools System released the following statement:

