Albertville HS student-athlete hit by car while running

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville student-athlete is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night while running, per an Albertville City School System spokesperson.

Daniel Leija, a 17-year-old senior at Albertville High School and defending Marshall County varsity boys’ cross-country champion, was hit by a car while running on a walking trail on Highway 69 at Sunset Drive in Guntersville.

The district spokesperson says after being struck by the vehicle, Leija was life-flighted to Huntsville Hospital where he has already undergone three surgeries. The road to recovery remains a long process for Leija, the spokesperson said.

The Albertville City Schools System released the following statement:

“Daniel is not only an exceptional athlete but also a beloved member of our school family. Daniel’s dad, Eli, is a faculty member at AHS, and his mom, Lydia, teaches at Albertville Primary School. Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with Daniel’s family during this difficult time. In the past weeks, we’ve witnessed the incredible power of our community coming together. Now, it’s time for us to unite once again, extending our unwavering support to Daniel and his family. Let us hold our students close, providing the strength and compassion they need during this challenging time.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.