Wildcats remain undefeated, best start since 2016

Scottsboro defeats Arab in 48 Blitz Game of the Week
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last time the Scottsboro Wildcats started a season 4-0, Bo Nix was the quarterback for the Wildcats. Fast forward to Week Four of the 2023 High School Football season and the Scottsboro community has plenty to celebrate after defeating Arab 28-14.

Scottsboro (4-0, 2-0 5A, Region 7), relied on a heavy running attack to help hold off the Knights.

“We spotted them fourteen points to start the ball game,” Wildcats Head Coach Cris Bell said. “Our kids didn’t flinch, we hung in there. It probably couldn’t have started any worse for us. Extremely resilient.”

Scottsboro will face Priceville in Week 5, while Arab will face Fort Payne

Pisgah with the tricky TD.
Guntersville WR jukes a defender for the TD
48 Blitz Week 4 Play of the Week Contenders
Sparkman takes the kickoff return to the house
