Wildcats remain undefeated, best start since 2016

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last time the Scottsboro Wildcats started a season 4-0, Bo Nix was the quarterback for the Wildcats. Fast forward to Week Four of the 2023 High School Football season and the Scottsboro community has plenty to celebrate after defeating Arab 28-14.

Scottsboro (4-0, 2-0 5A, Region 7), relied on a heavy running attack to help hold off the Knights.

“We spotted them fourteen points to start the ball game,” Wildcats Head Coach Cris Bell said. “Our kids didn’t flinch, we hung in there. It probably couldn’t have started any worse for us. Extremely resilient.”

Scottsboro will face Priceville in Week 5, while Arab will face Fort Payne

