Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Warm & sunny for both Saturday & Sunday

First Alert Weather
Good morning and happy Fall! Not feeling very fall-like for today, with plenty of sun and warm...
Good morning and happy Fall! Not feeling very fall-like for today, with plenty of sun and warm temps. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clear & cool tonight. Around 60 degrees. More sunshine for Sunday with a few clouds late-day. Mid to upper 80s. Sunday night, partly to mostly cloudy. Low to mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance for showers both days, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Temps in the low to mid 80s. Our highest chance of rain will be Wednesday for the week ahead with just a slight chance of a shower for Thursday and Friday. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Fall! Not feeling very fall-like for today, with plenty of sun and warm temps. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clear & cool tonight. Around 60 degrees. More sunshine for Sunday with a few clouds late-day. Mid to upper 80s. Sunday night, partly to mostly cloudy. Low to mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance for showers both days, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Temps in the low to mid 80s. Our highest chance of rain will be Wednesday for the week ahead with just a slight chance of a shower for Thursday and Friday. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
fatal crash
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.
Captain D's in Huntsville on fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fast food restaurant fire in Huntsville

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Perfect Weather For High School Football Tonight! Warmer Weekend Ahead
WAFF AM 12:30-1:00pm – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny & nice this afternoon
This afternoon, expect sunny & nice conditions. Temps in the 80s. The evening will be...
Sunny & nice this afternoon, Mainly dry & sunny for the weekend
WAFF Three Day Forecast
Sunshine & 80s for last day of summer