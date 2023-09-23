Two-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Harvest Rd.

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another in Madison County near Harvest Road.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident occurred at approximately 11:09 p.m. on Alabama 53, one mile east of Harvest. The crash fatally injured an unidentified person in a 2003 Buick Park Avenue after being struck by a 2000 Ford F-550 driven by Curtis N. Johnson, 48, of Toney.

Upon impact, the Buick caught fire after leaving the roadway and struck a ditch. ALEA says the Ford also left the roadway and then struck the Buick for a second time. The driver of the Buick was pronounced deceased at the scene. Johnson was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

