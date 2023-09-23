Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Two-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Harvest Rd.

A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee County.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another in Madison County near Harvest Road.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident occurred at approximately 11:09 p.m. on Alabama 53, one mile east of Harvest. The crash fatally injured an unidentified person in a 2003 Buick Park Avenue after being struck by a 2000 Ford F-550 driven by Curtis N. Johnson, 48, of Toney.

Upon impact, the Buick caught fire after leaving the roadway and struck a ditch. ALEA says the Ford also left the roadway and then struck the Buick for a second time. The driver of the Buick was pronounced deceased at the scene. Johnson was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
fatal crash
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
Elmer Monday
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 75-year-old New Hope man
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the first day of fall
Wildcats off to best st