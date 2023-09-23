Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the first day of fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not feeling very fall-like for today, with plenty of sun and warm temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clear and cool tonight, around 60 degrees. More sunshine for Sunday with a few clouds late in the day and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday night, partly to mostly cloudy. Low to mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance for showers both days, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Temps in the low to mid 80s. Our highest chance of rain will be Wednesday for the week ahead with just a slight chance of a shower for Thursday and Friday. High temps in the low to mid 80s. Overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.