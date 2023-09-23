Deals
One seriously injured after Huntsville shooting

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person is seriously injured after a shooting in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Police say the shooting happened on Thomas Rd. at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they did detain a person of interest at the scene.

