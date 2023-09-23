One seriously injured after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person is seriously injured after a shooting in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Police say the shooting happened on Thomas Rd. at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they did detain a person of interest at the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.