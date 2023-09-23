Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Nonprofit in the Shoals seeks to create car raffle for deserving families

WAFF 48 Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals nonprofit is trying to give a family a car who might need one.

The Meal Barrel Project hands out groceries every Wednesday. Community 4Ward opened the pantry in 2017.

However, more recently, Penny Freeman has noticed that around 40 people walk up to get their groceries. She said there are another 10 or so who get deliveries because they do not live close enough to walk. She decided to create an application process to give away a car to someone who needs it.

The application closes on October 1. Then, Freeman said a committee would get together at midnight to pick around seven or eight applications. Of those applications, seven people/families will be given the chance to be placed into a raffle. They will also be selling lottery tickets to increase the chances of winning and to pay off the price of the car. The leftover money from the raffle will be put towards the nonprofit.

“It will give them opportunities to access the places that are just outside the normal walking distance,” Freeman said. “Depending on the family, it could even have an impact on their children being able to get to school on time and as often as expected. So, I think it will be life-changing for the family who gets it.”

To learn more about the application process, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire burning near Fayetteville
Car crash sparks massive fire at Lincoln County business
Body found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday
ALEA identifies body, vehicle found in water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
Deputies along with Florence-Lauderdale SWAT are assisting the scene
Search underway following SWAT scene in Lauderdale Co.
fatal crash
Two-vehicle crash kills one, injures multiple in Marshall Co.
Kitchen Cops uncover dirty ice machines, flies, roaches and greasy menus

Latest News

Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
Shoals MTB to host 3rd annual Shoals 3 State Ride
Elmer Monday
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 75-year-old New Hope man
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Two-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Harvest Rd.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the first day of fall