Nonprofit in the Shoals seeks to create car raffle for deserving families

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals nonprofit is trying to give a family a car who might need one.

The Meal Barrel Project hands out groceries every Wednesday. Community 4Ward opened the pantry in 2017.

However, more recently, Penny Freeman has noticed that around 40 people walk up to get their groceries. She said there are another 10 or so who get deliveries because they do not live close enough to walk. She decided to create an application process to give away a car to someone who needs it.

The application closes on October 1. Then, Freeman said a committee would get together at midnight to pick around seven or eight applications. Of those applications, seven people/families will be given the chance to be placed into a raffle. They will also be selling lottery tickets to increase the chances of winning and to pay off the price of the car. The leftover money from the raffle will be put towards the nonprofit.

“It will give them opportunities to access the places that are just outside the normal walking distance,” Freeman said. “Depending on the family, it could even have an impact on their children being able to get to school on time and as often as expected. So, I think it will be life-changing for the family who gets it.”

To learn more about the application process, click here.

