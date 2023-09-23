Deals
Motorhome fire prompts NB lane closure on I-65 near mile marker 346 through 351

By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorhome fire has closed the northbound lanes of traffic on I-65 near mile markers 346 through 351 in Limestone County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m., causing a large fire and prompting visibility issues near the interstate. ALEA says visibility remains extremely limited on the roadway from mile marker 346 through 351.

The northbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

For all motorists that are traveling in that area, ALEA says to use extreme caution and to use an alternate route, if possible.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene along with multiple fire departments.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

